Three Injured, Dog Missing in Erath County Plane Crash

Three people were taken to various hospitals after an airplane went down in Erath County.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday near the Erath/Eastland County line.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna C210 crashed in the rural area after taking off from the airport in the town of Dublin and heading to Centennial Airport near Denver.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dub Gillum said the plane stalled and tried to land in a sandy field between County Roads 360 and 362 when a wheel became stuck in the sand and the plane flipped.

The pilot reportedly went to seek help and was missing for a while before being located by first responders.

The pilot, identified as Russell Riggs, 62 of Sedalia, Colorado, was taken by ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital for observation.

Two female passengers, both from Colorado, were taken by medical helicopter to a Fort Worth Hospital.

The group had a dog on board the plane that remains missing following the crash. Sgt. Gillum said the missing dog is a boxer named Gizmo, described as being light brown with a white patch. It is believed Gizmo ran from the scene of the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety secured the crash scene while FAA investigators respond to investigate.