Three Individuals Charged With Capital Murder of Ahmed Omar

Police have charged (L-R) Brandon D. Charles Davis, Wilbert Scales Jr. and Ladrida Diann Bagley, with murder in the death of Ahmed Omar.

Three individuals are arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to Ahmed Omar’s homicide by Plano police.

Omar was a beloved owner of Sav Mor Food Store in Dallas who was murdered outside of his home in what police believed to be a robbery on February 14.

Brandon D. Charles Davis, Wilbert Scales Jr., and Ladrida Diann Bagley are held in custody for indictment of capital murder.

Brandon D. Charles Davis and Wilbert Scales Jr., both 23-year old males are currently in custody at the Dallas County Detention Center and Ladrida Diann Bagley, a 48-year old female is in custody at the Collin County Detention Center.

Davis is being held on a $1,000,000 bond while Scales and Bagley each are held on $500,000 bond, police said.

No further information has been provided.

Plano police detectives continue the investigation.



