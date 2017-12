Three people are in the hospital after a crash along Interstate 30 near Ballpark Way in Arlington.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when an SUV and a sedan crashed. The Chevrolet Tahoe rolled over and was severely damaged.

Three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-30 were shut down for a time as Arlington police investigated the crash.

Police expect to release more information about the crash Sunday.