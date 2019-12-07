Three Dead in Three Saturday Morning Crashes

Three people were killed in three crashes in Grand Prairie, Fort Worth and Dallas late Friday night and early Saturday morning. (Published 54 minutes ago)

Three people were killed in three crashes in Grand Prairie, Fort Worth and Dallas late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The northbound lanes of the President George Bush Tollway at Arkansas Lane remain closed after a deadly crash that happened at around 11 p.m. Friday night in Grand Prairie.

The Department of Public Safety says the preliminary investigation shows a Lamborghini was traveling north when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail. The driver died at the scene, a passenger was transported to Parkland Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the crash.

The northbound lanes of South Freeway near East Magnolia Avenue were closed in Fort Worth as police investigated and cleaned up a deadly accident at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

A school officer and a student were injured at Wisoonsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the office with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

Fort Worth police say two vehicles were involved in an accident and one of the drivers was ejected from their vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver from the other vehicle tried to leave the scene, but Fort Worth's Air One police helicopter spotted them as they tried to get into another car.

And one person is dead after a crash at the Interstate 30 split to Interstate 35 in Dallas at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department says the driver crashed into a barrier splitting the highway to go northbound and southbound on I-35.

The driver was taken to Methodist Central, where he later died.