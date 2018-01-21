Three Dead in Grapevine Crash After Chase

Haltom City police say it started around 3:30 a.m. with an attempted traffic stop in the 2800 block of North Beach – officers tried to pull over a driver suspected of driving while intoxicated, but the driver refused to stop.

During the chase, stop sticks were deployed but were unsuccessful.

Haltom City Police say the chase continues through North Richland Hills, Hurst, Bedford, Euless, Colleyville and ended in Grapevine.

Police said at the intersection of the State Highway 121 service road and Stone Myers Parkway, the driver went off the roadway, into a construction area. The Chevrolet SUV then went up an embankment of the William D Tate exit ramp where the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down onto the northbound lanes of State Highway 360.

All three men inside were thrown from the vehicle and died.

Northbound 121 was shut down during the investigation.