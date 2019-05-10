Three-Day KAABOO Music Festival Comes to North Texas

North Texas will be rocking this weekend -- literally! Arlington is set to become the epicenter of the entertainment world as the Inaugural Kaaboo Festival, Texas kicks off at AT&T Stadium.

It's a three-day music festival in and outside of the stadium May 10 to 12.

"Kaaboo is an elevated music festival experience. We flipped the script on music festivals when we created Kaaboo," Jason Felts with the festival explained.

Musical acts include: Alanis Morissette, Lauryn Hill, The Killers, Lionel Richie, Pitbull and Ludacris.

See full line up HERE.

The festival started in San Diego, but organizers saw an opportunity in North Texas.

"When we looked to expand Kaaboo, we look to underserved markets and that Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex –- specifically Arlington which sits right smack-dag in the middle of it is underserved for a music festival experience and we wanted to provide that unique experience," Felts said.

Beyond the music, there is also a Vegas-style pool, culinary options and a comedy club.