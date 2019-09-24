Threat to Dallas Middle School Deemed a Prank: Officials

Disciplinary action was taken against a Dallas ISD student who was involved with a "concerning message" on social media, school officials said. There was no credible threat and it was classified as a prank.

A letter was sent Monday to parents at Raul Quintanilla Sr. Middle School regarding the situation. Dallas ISD Police Department received a tip and an investigation began, the letter said.

The letter is copied below:

September 23, 2019

Dear Parents/Guardians,

Last night, campus administration was made aware of a concerning message posted on social media. The tip was received by the Dallas ISD Police Department and an investigation immediately began. Police determined the message was not credible and classified the incident as a prank. Appropriate action has been taken against the individual involved.

Please know that we take seriously any situation that may pose a risk to our campus and are committed to keeping our school a safe, and welcoming, environment. While we understand this incident may cause concern for some, we will continue to provide support to students as needed. As with any violation of the Student Code of Conduct, any student involved will be disciplined accordingly.

We need everyone's assistance to keep our students safe. We encourage parents, staff and students to report any suspicious activity to school administrators immediately.

Thank you for your support and trusting us with your children every day. If you have questions, please call the main office at (972) 502-3200.

Sincerely,

Salem Hussain

Principal

Raul Quintanilla Sr. Middle School