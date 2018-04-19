Threat Targets Keller High School Pep Rally, Student Walkout

Additional security will patrol Keller High School after a reported threat targeted on-campus rallies Friday.



According to a letter issued to parents, Keller Independent School District officials received a report saying an act of violence would take place Friday at either the pep rally or during a student-organized walkout.

The pep rally has been canceled, the letter said. Dr. Michael Nasra, Keller High School Principal, asked students to remain in their classes and not participate in the walkout planned Friday morning.

"At this time, Keller ISD's Safety and Security Department is working with local law enforcement to investigate the sources and validity of these threats, but out of regard for student safety, KISD administrators determined it was in the best interest of our students to cancel those events which were included in the threat," Nasra wrote in the letter to parents. "Additionally, increased security will be present on our campus Friday as a precautionary measure."

No further information was released regarding the threat.

