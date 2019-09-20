The Tarrant County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding a teenage girl last seen getting into a vehicle at about 6 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about Olivia Mathews' location, or the location of the vehicle, is asked to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213 and reference case No. 2019-12875. (Published 36 minutes ago)

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding a teenage girl last seen getting into a vehicle at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Olivia Mathews, 17, was recorded on a home security system walking down the sidewalk near the corner of Beechcreek Drive and Hazelnook Road when the driver of a gold, four-door Chevrolet sedan, likely a 2000 to 2004 Impala, according to police, pulled up beside her.

Mathews then gets into the back seat of the vehicle and the driver pulls away. From the home surveillance video, three people, including the driver and Mathews, are visible in the car.

Deputies said someone then threatened the girl's parents, though they didn't elaborate further on the nature of the threat.

The missing girl is black, about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and white athletic shoes.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the car Mathews got into appeared to have silver wheels and a significant amount of damage to the rear bumper along the driver's side.

Anyone with information about Mathews' location, or the location of the vehicle, is asked to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213 and reference case No. 2019-12875.