'Thousands of Plants' Discovered In Navarro County Pot Bust

The Navarro County Sheriff's Department uncovered a huge illegal marijuana grow operation near Angus, Texas on Tuesday (June 12, 2018).

The sheriff's department started tweeting about the bust early Tuesday morning, saying they discovered, "thousands of plants in various stages of growth in three separate fields."

The fields are located along SW 0030, near Angus. That's about 70 miles south of Dallas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's helicopter is assisting in the investigation, providing aerial views of the marijuana plants.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office says investigators are processing the scene and people should try to avoid the area.



