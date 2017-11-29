This Aug. 15, 2015, file photo shows American Airlines planes wait on the tarmac at Washington's Reagan National Airport after technical issues at a Federal Aviation Administration center in Virginia caused delays.

Thousands of American Airlines flights scheduled during the upcoming holiday season do not have pilots, according to the pilots union.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents about 15,000 American Airlines pilots, says they were notified by airline management of "significant holes" in the schedule due to a failure with the pilot schedule bidding system.

The APA said the airline "invoked a solution for crewing affected flights" but that the solution put in place was in violation of the pilots' contract with the airline and that the promised payment of the premium being offered could not be guaranteed.

The pilots union didn't say specifically what time period was affected by the schedule error, only that it impacted the holiday period.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines has not yet responded to a request for comment, though they did say on Twitter, "We want to keep families flying this holiday season and fully expect to avoid cancellations."

