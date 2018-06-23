NBC’s The Voice held open-call auditions at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Saturday.

Thousands of people from across the country came out to see if they have what it takes to make it on the singing competition show.

“I hope that I’m able to make it. I hope that they love what they hear, and I’m able to go through,” said Chrissy Green, from Paris, Texas.

Many of the contestants NBC 5 spoke with have been singing for years, and hope that the show will make their superstar-dreams come true.

Tiger Cub and Puppy Form Unlikely Friendship at Russian Zoo

Cute alert! A rare friendship has formed between Taigan the tiger cub and Alabai the puppy at Vladivostok Zoo in Russia. A video published by the zoo shows the tiger cub and the puppy playing together inside a cage. (Published Friday, June 22, 2018)

“It would mean the world to me. I would probably cry tears of joy, which I never do,” said 14-year-old Lyna Le, from Fort Worth.

Singer Luke Wade came out to Saturday’s auditions.

Wade is from Dublin, Texas, and made it to the Top 8 in Season 7 of the show.

He offered advice to the hopeful artists sitting in the same spot he did not too long ago.

“Take a deep breathe, believe in yourself, and just do what you know you can do,” said Wade.

If the artist’s audition goes well today, they will get a call back to audition later this week.

Mom's Heartfelt Reaction to Daughter Hearing for First Time

One-year-old Ayla Esler burst into a smile after hearing sound for the first time Tuesday, thanks to cochlear implants installed in the toddler’s ears last month at the Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. (Published Friday, June 22, 2018)

The Voice returns to NBC this fall.