Thousands Without Power After Storms Rip Through North Texas

Power has been restored to more than 30,000 customers after storms ripped through North Texas, Oncor officials said. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Power was restored Monday to more than 30,000 customers after storms ripped through North Texas late Sunday night, Oncor officials said.

As of Monday evening, roughly 65,000 customers remained without power, with a large majority of those in Dallas and surrounding areas.

"As of this morning, we have secured mutual assistance crews from neighbors in Texas and out of state," Oncor spokesperson Kerri Dunn said.

According to Dunn, the electric company will rebuild entire systems in many areas hit hardest. The lengthy process could involve new utility poles, transformers and power lines before restoring power to a neighborhood.

Astronauts Make History With NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk

American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch made history Friday with NASA's first all-female spacewalk. The astronauts walked outside the International Space Station to replace a faulty battery. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

Homes along Orchid Lane in the Preston Hollow neighborhood in Dallas were completely destroyed as a result of the EF-3 tornado Sunday night. Preston Road remained closed to passing cars on Monday.

Judy Vandermeer has lived in her home for about eight years. She said she took cover in her bathroom just in time Sunday.

"I got against this wall right here, and it just kind of rumbled," Vandermeer said. "I prayed. The Lord took care of me as He's been doing all along. I know He's in control of this and that's the way it's going to be, whether the house is going to be back again -- or wherever I am."

Vandermeer's home was reduced to debris, with the roof completely torn off. Her family helped her collect what she could Monday.

"It does look like Armageddon. I mean, you look down the street and all you see if destruction. There's nothing left," her son-in-law Bruce Thomas said. "It's just completely gone. Houses are ruined. The large trees that have been here for decades are all destroyed. It's just awful."

Oncor said their personnel would continue to work around-the-clock to rebuild and restore service to customers.

South Philly Explosions Seen from Inside the Facility

Cameras inside the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery caught on video the massive blasts early June 21 from just yards away. Here is what explosions of hundreds of thousands of pounds of explosive chemicals looks like up close. The video is from Philadelphia Energy Solutions, via the U.S. Chemical Safety Board. (Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019)

About 4,000 Oncor personnel and mutual assistance personnel from utility partners across Texas and neighboring states were expected to join restoration efforts by Tuesday.