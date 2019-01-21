Thousands Turn Out for Dallas MLK Day Parade

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of South Dallas Monday for the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

More than 220 entrants were signed up to participate in the parade, which ran along a one-mile route on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Holmes Street and Fair Park.

Among the many smiling faces in the crowd ahead of the main event were Danny Bell, of Dallas, and his many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

"We want to keep the memory alive," Bell said, with a smile, about King. "It is all about [the kids] more than me. I feel like I lived a good one, but it's their time now."

Footsteps away, Cindy Jones, 38, echoed a similar sentiment.

"[The parade is] for the little ones. They will start to ask questions if they haven't already been asking, or if they haven't been in a household where they have already been talking about it," said Jones, who brought one of her daughters to watch the parade, while her other child marched in it alongside her elementary school classmates. "We always talk about [the legacy of Dr. King.]"