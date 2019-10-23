More than 10,000 Oncor customers spent another night in the dark as recovery crews work around the clock to restore power to the areas affected most by Sunday night's tornado outbreak. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Thousands Remain in the Dark Wednesday, School Cancellations Continue After Tornado Outbreak

More than 10,000 Oncor customers spent another night in the dark as recovery crews work around the clock to restore power to the areas affected most by Sunday night's tornado outbreak.

A total of nine tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in North Texas Sunday, the strongest being an EF-3 that brought 140 mph winds to North Dallas.

Oncor reported 10,800 electricity customers in Dallas County were without electricity as of 2:30 Wednesday morning. More than 500 Collin County customers had no power, along with smaller pockets of outages in Tarrant and Rockwall counties.

An NBC 5 viewer emailed iSee@nbcdfw.com a picture taken from a plane showing the damage path left by an EF-3 tornado in North Dallas.

Photo credit: Stella Ballard

The Dallas ISD canceled Wednesday classes at the following campuses due to power outages:

• Cary Midlde School

• Dealey Montessori

• Franklin Midlde School

• Hillcrest High School

• Kramer Elementary School

• Jose "Joe" May Elementary School

• Francisco Medrano Midlde School

On Monday, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said two campuses — Walnut Hill Elementary School and Cary Middle School — are a total loss and will need to be rebuilt.

Dallas ISD leaders are expected to announce further details on the affected schools Wednesday at a 1 p.m. news conference. It will be livestreamed at the top of this page.

Dallas School Closurse Continue Wednesday

Classes are canceled Wednesday at several Dallas ISD campuses due to extensive storm damage and ongoing power outages. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Another cold front is expected to bring another wave of rain this week, putting people with damaged property against the clock to save their valuables from further destruction.

Families Race to Save Valuables After Tornado

With thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday, people cleaning up Sunday's tornado damage are working against the clock before rain does additional harm. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019)

The city of Garland estimates about 175 homes and businesses were damage in an EF-2 twister, which brought maximum sustained winds of 135 mph. At least 36 of those buildings had major damage or were destroyed.

Property damage is estimated at $17 million, a city news release said.

The city of Dallas said Tuesday firefighters had inspected 68% of damaged buildings. Dallas Fire-Rescue reported 67 buildings were destroyed, 202 had major damage and 175 with minor damage.

The city said crews were working to fix 139 traffic signals, with 40 of those needing to be rebuilt.

Teachers Focus on Students as They Rebuild Post Tornado

Teachers from tornado-ravaged Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas fanned out in the neighborhood Tuesday to reassure students that classes would resume. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019)

A voluntary curfew remains in effect at least through Thursday in Dallas in the areas most damaged. Residents are asked to stay indoors from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Dallas North Tollway northbound exit to Royal Lane remained closed Wednesday morning due to storm damage.

In Garland, portions of Shiloh Road have been closed due to power transmission line repairs. The road is expected to reopen Wednesday, the city said.

Oncor Crews Work to Repair Power Lines After Severe Weather

Video provided to NBC 5 by Oncor, shows crews working to restore power after severe storms hit North Texas on Sunday night. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019)

ONLINE: Join NBC 5 in supporting the American Red Cross Disaster Relief