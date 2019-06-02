Thousands Flock to Fair Park for Dallas Pride Parade

Thousands of members of the LGBTQ community and supporters flocked to Fair Park to celebrate Dallas Pride Sunday afternoon.

Organizers promised a bigger, bolder and brighter show in a new location.

"The parade this year is 50% bigger than last year. That just shows you what we really have in common here and how much we're really doing," said Christian Minnicks, one of the float judges.

There were major changes to the parade this year.

Organizers moved the Pride parade from September to June and they moved the location from Oak Lawn to Fair Park.

"It's growing every single year," one parade-goer said. "Thousands and thousands of people are coming, more every year and honestly Oak Lawn just wasn't enough."

Organizers said they moved the date to allow Dallas to join other major cities that celebrate Pride in the month of June.

Dozens of parade floats made their way through the cheering crowds.

Companies big and small showed their support for their employees and others in the LGBTQ community.

Rachel Callicoat said she brought her wife and family in from Oklahoma, as she's done for many years.

"We live in Oklahoma, in very rural Oklahoma," she said. "So to have the ability to come to Pride and share this with them here, so that they have a place to feel safe, is so important to us."

Dallas police did not report any problems or arrests.