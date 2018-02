Actors Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley and Ron Cephas Jones of 'This Is Us.'

"This Is Us" fans - here's your chance to meet one of the show's stars.

Cast member Chrissy Metz is coming to Texas.



She'll sign copies of her book "This Is Me" at Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco on April 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Later that same day, Metz will be at the Paramount Theatre in Austin. Click here for ticket information.



Metz has been nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards for her portrayal of Kate Pearson on the NBC hit show.