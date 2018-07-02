Things to Know About Fourth of July Weather in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Things to Know About Fourth of July Weather in North Texas

Everything you want to know about 4th of July weather in North Texas

By Samantha Davies

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Things to Know About Fourth of July Weather in North Texas

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    The Fourth of July has brought some summertime weather extremes to North Texas.

    The average high for July 4 is 94, with an average low of 74. Since record keeping began there have been 11 times Independence Day has hit 100 degrees or greater. The holiday have never seen a freeze.

    The highest temperature ever recorded on the holiday was 105 degrees in 1996. The coolest high was 71 in 1924.

    We don’t normally see much rain; the average rain chance is 18 percent. The wettest Fourth of July was two years ago. In 2016, 3.20” of rain fell at DFW International Airport.

    Severe thunderstorms plagued the 4th in 1995 and 1976. In 1998 a tropical disturbance ended a heat wave and drought.

    This year will be hot and humid with some rain possible. A ridge of high pressure that has help temperatures soar into the triple digits will life north by Wednesday.

    This will allow a disturbance to move in from the Gulf of Mexico. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible with the higher chances south and east of Dallas/ Ft. Worth.

    Temperatures will be near normal with a high of 96, but with all the added humidity it will feel like it is in the lower 100s.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices