Things to Do for Martin Luther King Day in North Texas

Several North Texas cities will honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday.

The City of Arlington is hosting several events for MLK Day, including a day of service. Click here for more information.

In Dallas, there will be a MLK Day parade and march beginning at 10 a.m. at Holmes Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. Click here for more information.

Fort Worthwill unveil an historical marker in memory of King’s first and only visit to the city in 1959. The marker is at General Worth Square, between the Fort Worth Convention Center and the JFK Tribute. The marker unveiling ceremony begins at 9 a.m.; the parade starts at 11 a.m. at Sundance Square.

Grand Prairie also hosts an annual parade at 10 a.m. from City Hall Plaza. Click here for more information.

Don't see your local event? Click here to see more events at GuideLive, or send us an email with details we can share.