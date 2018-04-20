Thieves breaking into a Bitcoin machine at an Irving convenience store used bear spray to blind the clerk, sending him to the hospital last month, police say. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Surveillance video captured the March 22 hold up at the Chevron in the 7200 block of North MacArthur Boulevard.

Two men can be seen busting through the door, with one spraying the clerk with bear deterrent. One of the men ran to the rear of the store and began breaking into a Bitcoin machine as the other watched over the clerk.



The two men got away with containers from the Bitcoin machine, police said. The pair appeared to be driving a silver or gray Chevrolet HHR SUV.



The clerk was transported to a hospital after chocking on the bear spray. He was not seriously wounded.

Mesquite police also reported a similar Bitcoin robbery involving bear spray.

Anyone with information that can police identify the suspects is asked to call Irving police at 972-273-1010 or email ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org with reference case number 18-6412.