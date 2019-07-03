Thieves Target Garland Center for People with Special Needs

A Garland non-profit that provides daycare and day habilitation services for people with special needs is hoping someone will recognize the men who stole parts off of vehicles necessary to transport students, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Early Tuesday morning, surveillance video captured two men cutting catalytic converters out from under a wheelchair compatible bus and newly donated van at Achievement Center of Texas.

"Without those two vehicles, we can't do anything with our students," said Executive Director Andrew Mlcak.

Mlcak said it took the thieves less than eight minutes to remove the parts that will now cost his program precious days of programming.

"We use these buses five days a week. They go out and deliver meals for Meals on Wheels. They volunteer at a food pantry and sort food. They go to the animal shelter. We use them twice a week to go to the gym for personal training," said Mlcak.

Though one of the program's buses was safe from theft while getting an oil change, that smaller 12 seat version isn't enough to transport a single class. So for now, Mlcak said all outings have been canceled.

"To take that routine from them and take that opportunity away was really heartbreaking to the students," said Mlcak.

Though he's waiting on an official estimate, he believes repairs could cost around $2,000, which he says will take away from money saved for a new splash pad for the students.

Though Mlcak said the real cost comes with what steps must be taken to prevent this from happening again. Just last year, he said a new $2,000 bicycle equipped for students with special needs was also stolen.

"That's all money that we shouldn't be spending towards safety, we should be putting that back into our programs and back into our students," said Mlcak.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Garland Police.