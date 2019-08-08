Foods are a great way to make sure your kids get enough water. Kacie Barnes, a registered dietitian and blogger, shares some of her favorite recipes that use hydrating fruits. Visit her website mamaknowsnutrition.com for more.

These Foods Will Keep You Hydrated

Foods are a great way to make sure your kids get enough water.

Kacie Barnes, a registered dietitian and blogger, shared some of her favorite recipes that use hydrating fruits:

Super Healthy Chocolate Smoothie

Serves 2

1 frozen banana

1 to 2 pitted dates, depending on size and desired sweetness

2 tablespoons almond butter (or any nut/seed butter)

1 cup frozen riced cauliflower, frozen diced zucchini, or a combination of both

1 cup baby spinach

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup milk (any kind)

Handful of ice cubes

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend, stopping once or twice to make sure no chunks remain. Add in additional ice to make thicker, or more milk to thin out to get desired consistency. Pour into glasses. If you have leftovers, pour into a Popsicle mold to freeze into a healthy fudgsicle!

PB & J Banana Pops

Serves 8

4 firm but ripe bananas

1 cup strawberry yogurt

¼ cup unsalted, unsweetened peanut butter

¼ cup freeze-dried strawberries

8 wooden Popsicle sticks

Peel bananas then cut each one in half. Carefully place a Popsicle stick into the end of each banana half to make 8 banana pops. Spread yogurt out on a small plate. Roll bananas into the yogurt using a spoon to help evenly spread it on. Place dipped bananas on a small baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Drizzle dipped bananas with peanut butter, sprinkle on crushed freeze-dried strawberries.

Freeze bananas until yogurt is solid, about 1 hour. Store banana pops in an air-tight container or freezer bag for up to a week.

Fruit-Filled Ice Cubes

Blueberries, raspberries, or any fruit you have on hand

Water

Ice cube tray

Fill each section of the ice cube tray with fruit of choice. Pour water over it and freeze. When frozen, add the fruit-filled ice cubes to a glass of water. My kids love fishing out the fruit with a spoon to eat once the ice melts!

ONLINE: For more, visit Kacie's website at mamaknowsnutrition.com.