"There is Always Someone That Will Love You": Texas Teen Adopted By His Former Teacher

A 16-year-old Beaumont, Texas, teen finally has a place to call home after being adopted by his former teacher last week.

Anthony Berry, who had been in foster care since 2010, became the oldest child adopted in Jefferson County on Friday.

"I did not think the day would ever come, because of the fact that I didn't want to be adopted" said Berry.

"Then I met my mom, and I started talking to her and we just kind of clicked."

He met Bennie Berry while he was her English student at Pathways Learning Center. Several months into the school year, both of their worlds changed forever when one day he asked her to adopt him.

"Well at first I thought he was just making jokes, until he actually explained the situation, and then we struck a deal -- finish your assignment and then you can show me the website," said Bennie.

It was the quickest assignment Anthony had ever finished.

Anthony was one of 18 kids, ages one to 16, who were adopted on Friday. He says it's never too late to find a forever family.

"If you have ever thought about adoption or didn't want to be adopted, actually try it cause you never know," said Anthony. "Take into consideration that someone that don't love you, there is always someone that will love you. Just give it a chance."

November is National Adoption Awareness Month

More than 5,000 children have been adopted from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in 2017. According to a Texas DFPS press release more than 6,600 children were awaiting adoption as of Sept. 2017, though some had been matched to adoptive families.

If you are interested in adoption, would like to see the children awaiting adoption, or would like to learn more visit AdoptChildren.org.