SomethingGood: Therapy Pig Making the Rounds

One by one they come by wheelchair or stretcher with IV poles and walkers.

Children at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas found their way outside and to a spot next to Daisy Mae.

Photo credit: Melanie Long

Daisy Mae is a therapy pig. She's a 2-year-old, 84-pound Juliana Mini Pig; one of Melanie Long's Texas Mini-Angels. She's been doing therapy visits since she was eight weeks old.

"Just like any other animal, you would tell in their body language if they didn't love their job, and they love their job," said Melanie Long, owner of Texas Mini Angels.

"They love their job," said Long, who has three therapy pets. Two American Miniature Horses named Jazz and Star make the rounds, too. As adorable as they are, it's Daisy Mae that gets the most attention.

"She's total diva; a princess," Long described as she watched her pig dressed in pearls and hoof nails polished in red.

Long says pigs are very intelligent yet very emotional and scared of a lot of things outside their normal environment. "It took lots of work to desensitize her to loud noises, wheelchairs, IV poles and walkers," Long explained.

Two years into her job, Daisy Mae is a pro. The proof is in the smiles of the children who visit her.

"This gets them out of that environment and it tends to make them feel good," Long said.

