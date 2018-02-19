State Fair Announces 2018 Theme

Officials with the State Fair of Texas say the theme for this year's fair will be "Celebrating Texas Innovation." (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

State Fair officials announced the theme for the fair before dawn Monday morning with the goal of "commemorating the significant Texans and Texas innovations that have helped influence our current way of life and looking forward to the state's next era of pioneers."

Artwork around Fair Park will highlight Texas innovations such as the integrated circuit, agricultural advances, space exploration and food exploration, officials said.



"We aim to inspire future innovators by offering exhibits and activities that are both educational and entertaining,” Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, said in a statement.

According to its website, the fair welcomed 2.2 million people last year, which was themed "Celebrating Texans." It generated approximately $54.5 million in coupon sales for food, beverages and rides — a second best in the fair's history.



The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 28 at Fair Park. It runs through Oct. 21.

