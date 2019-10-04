Theaters Address Security Ahead of 'Joker' Release

The release of the film "Joker" has been the subject of controversy, with some saying story glorifies senseless violence and could prompt copycat incidents in real life. (Published 17 minutes ago)

"Joker" will premiere in theaters across the country this weekend.

The critically acclaimed film has received rave reviews from critics, in particular the performance of star Joaquin Phoenix in the role of the man who will one day become Batman’s number-one nemesis.

The film has also been the subject of controversy, with some saying story glorifies senseless violence and could prompt copycat incidents in real life.

To that end, multiple movie chains have addressed the potential security concerns ahead of the release of "Joker."

3 Police, 1 Assistant Dead After Knife Attack in Paris

An IT worker at a police headquarters in Paris went on a knife attack, killing three officers and an administrative assistant on Thursday. (Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019)

Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse will allow fans to cosplay — to dress up as characters — but noted that guests in costume will be subject to search "at the discretion of theater staff at any time."

"We engage with local law enforcement on an ongoing basis about security at our theaters, and while we’re unaware of any specific threat or concern, we will have additional security personnel present at each location for opening weekend for the comfort of our staff and guests," an Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson said.

AMC, the country’s largest theater chain, banned costumes and masks at its theaters following the 2012 mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. A lone gunman killed 12 people and wounded 70 more during a midnight screening of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises."

Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill said it, too, will have additional security in place this weekend.

"We are aware of the concerns expressed in the media and have certainly taken action to re-educate our teams on preparedness, as well as reviewing security measures and asking security to be on the alert," said Lynne McQuaker, senior director of public relations and outreach for Studio Movie Grill.