The Wives of Fallen Dallas Officers Tell Their Story

They sat strong, the three of them, laughing at times, fighting back tears at times, and reassuring each other, as best they could, that there would never be another night like July 7, 2016.

"The first year to me, it didn't even feel real. I still expected him to come home every night, for the garage door to open," said Heidi Smith, wife of Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith, one of five Dallas officers who were gunned down and killed in an ambush.

"I still have moments when I feel that way," said Heidi.

In a matter of minutes, as a peaceful protest moved through downtown Dallas, gunfire rained down on unsuspecting police officers, wounding seven and killing five – Sgt. Smith, Dallas officers Patrick Zamarripa and Michael Krol, Dallas Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens and DART Officer Brent Thompson.

Employee Defended Herself and Co-Worker With Gun After Assault

A Milwaukee restaurant employee used her gun to scare off an attacker after her co-worker was punched in the face. (Published 2 hours ago)

"They were protecting people who were protesting against them. But it was peaceful," Zamarripa's wife, Kristy, said of the massive street march, one of several that were taking place across the country during that time, in response to police shootings of black men.

The orderly demonstration was shattered shortly before 9 p.m., when high-powered gunfire erupted from weapons, allegedly triggered by Micah Johnson, a war veteran with a supposed grudge against white police officers.

His name was never mentioned when Heidi Smith, Kristy Zamarripa and Emily Thompson, DART Officer Brent Thompson’s wife, talked exclusively to NBC 5 News.

Video Girl Hit in Face by Shrapnel After Shooting at FW Home

Instead, they talked about life before, during and after the attack.

… About how public their losses were, when they so desperately needed privacy to grieve, as the world tried to make sense of yet another mass shooting.

…. About how at times they still lock themselves in a room, hoping their children won't hear them suffer.

Four More Boys Rescued From Thai Cave

A dozen boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game, only for the cave to flood. Rescuers have mounted a daring underwater rescue. (Published Monday, July 9, 2018)

Kristy, for instance: "Sometimes I cry louder than I want to, or mean to, and I'm pretty sure they hear me.

"But I think they'll be okay."

They talked about how life can turn in an instant.

Like for Emily: "Brent and I, when everything happened, we were married a little over two weeks and we were just getting settled into an initial normal ...

"We hadn't even had our honeymoon."

And how, at times, they would wonder whether, somehow, they contributed to their husbands' deaths.

Chicago Expressway Shut Down as Hundreds Protest City Violence

Crowds chanted “shut it down right now” as they marched down one of Chicago's busiest expressways on Saturday. (Published Saturday, July 7, 2018)

As unlikely as it seems, Kristy agonized that a text she sent to her husband – of a fun moment - may have diverted his attention, if only for seconds, leaving him vulnerable as the madness began.

"I texted him a picture of mine and my daughter's red Converse tennis shoes that we were wearing at 8:58 … I thought that maybe he looked down at his phone when I texted him that picture, and that's what got him,” she said, wiping away tears.

It wouldn't be until later that she learned Patrick had left his phone in his patrol car, when he got out to stand guard during the protest.

For Heidi, an unforgettable moment came the night before the shootings, when her husband pulled her away from their two young daughters and whispered he was worried about the upcoming protest.

"He asked me to come into the bedroom to talk to him for a minute, which was kind of rare. He said there was going to be the protest the next day, and that he was really worried about it," she said.

"I just have a bad feeling about it," he told her.

Heidi said she dismissed his concerns at the time, knowing he was assigned to the North Central patrol station - far from downtown Dallas.

But all that changed the next day when Smith went to work, learned a less experienced sergeant from the station was assigned to work the protest, and, instead, volunteered to take her place.

During the interview, all three women expressed their gratitude for the support they've received from the community, including receiving hundreds of letters, many of them from children.

They also said they were grateful for the help they've received from their "police family," including the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas Police Association and the Dallas-based Assist the Officer Foundation.

"All the organizations that pulled together and took in donations and did fundraisers have been there for us," Heidi said.

Plus, they said, they have each other, in a close bond cemented by tragedy.

Fireworks Explosion Kills 24 in Mexico

An explosion at fireworks workshops in Tultepec, Mexico, has killed at least 19 people and injured at least 40. (Published Thursday, July 5, 2018)

"I don't feel alone," said Emily.

Kristy agreed, saying, "It's horrible how we became friends and family. But I'm thankful for these two…

"It's a forever bond."