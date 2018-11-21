The Top Christmas Songs in DFW, According to KLUV

Former first lady Laura Bush showed NBC 5 decorations that were in the White House for Christmas 2006.

Maybe you grew up listening to Christmas music belted out by Nat King Cole's velvety pipes or Cyndi Lauper's throaty snarl. Either way, North Texans can't get enough.

It's dominating the airwaves of KLUV 98.7, which officially kicked off as the Christmas station Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. with "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

Here are the top songs and artists from the DFW station as of Monday.

Top 10 KLUV Christmas Songs

1. Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Christmas Eve Sarajevo

2. Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You

3. Eagles – Please Come Home For Christmas

4. Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas

5. Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

6. Andy Williams – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

7. Hall & Oates – Jingle Bell Rock

8. Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime

9. Bruce Springsteen – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

10. Gene Autry – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Top 10 U.S. Christmas Songs

1. Sia – Candy Cane Lane

2. Brett Eldridge – Baby, It’s Cold Outside

3. Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock

4. Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad

5. Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

6. Andy Williams - It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

7. Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas

8. Nat King Cole – The Christmas Song

9. Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

10. Wham! – Last Christmas

Top 10 KLUV Christmas Artists

1. Gene Autry

2. Trans-Siberian Orchestra

3. Beach Boys

4. Carpenters

5. Johnny Mathis

6. Michael Buble

7. Amy Grant

8. Barry Manilow

9. Andy Williams

10. Ray Conniff Singers

Top 10 Artists with most recently-released KLUV Christmas songs

1. Eric Clapton

2. Straight No Chaser

3. Pentatonix

4. Seth MacFarlane

5. Rod Stewart

6. Michael Buble

7. Barry Manilow

8. Sheryl Crow

9. Faith Hill

10. Carrie Underwood