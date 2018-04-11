The Super Bowl of Social Startups to Take Place in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The Super Bowl of Social Startups to Take Place in Dallas

By Meredith Land

Published 2 hours ago

    United Way
    The best in social innovation will show up to Bomb Factory in Dallas’ Deep Ellum for a chance to win big. Five social entrepreneurs will compete on stage in the "Shark Tank-style" pitch event for $100K in prize money to grow their organization's community impact, Wednesday April 11, 2018.

    The best in social innovation will show up to Bomb Factory in Dallas’ Deep Ellum for a chance to win big.

    Five social entrepreneurs will compete on stage in the "Shark Tank-style" pitch event for $100K in prize money to grow their organization's community impact.

    Celebrity judges include some very recognizable names like retired DPD Chief David Brown, Charity Network's Todd Wagner, and RewardStyle's Amber Venz Box.

    More than 1,000 attendees will experience the thrill of high-stakes competition, voting live via their smart phones to decide a $25K Audience Award, in addition to the judges' $75K prize.

    As millennials look for new and creative ways to engage with causes they care about, United Way is hoping to inspire them by spotlighting social startups breaking the incarceration cycle, turning dropouts into degrees, and improving the odds for infants in the child welfare system.

    Event: One Up the Pitch: Who Will Be the One?
    Thursday, April 12
    The Bomb Factory
    2713 Canton Street, Dallas, TX
    Tickets: OneUpThePitch.org

