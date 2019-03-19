Spring Begins Wednesday With Final Supermoon of 2019

It has already felt like it this week, but spring officially starts Wednesday at 4:58 p.m.

A weak cold front approaching the Red River will cause a little bit of a gray start to the spring season. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a few light sprinkles. Highs will be in the mid-60s, 50s to the north. The normal high for the start of spring is 69 degrees.

Wednesday is also known as the vernal equinox — when the sun is directly over the equator. We have approximately the same number of hours of darkness as daylight. The hours of daylight will continue to increase until June 21, which is the summer solstice.

This year, the spring equinox also marks the final "supermoon" of the year. We have seen three this year and the last one Wednesday will be visible at 8:43 p.m. The moon will be closer to earth than normal and appear much bigger and brighter than normal.

