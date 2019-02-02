The “Shoot Like A Girl” mobile range is making a stop in North Texas this weekend.
The semi tractor trailer will be parked outside of Bass Pro Shops in Grapevine.
Inside the mobile simulation range, women ages 16 and older, can shoot pistols, rifles, and compound bows.
“There is something really self-satisfying about aiming at a target, squeezing a trigger, and releasing an arrow and hitting exactly where you want to… it just makes you feel good,” said Karen Butler, the president and founder of Shoot Like A Girl.
On Saturday, dozens of women came to check out the mobile range on one of its stops in The Great American Tour.
Amy Stack, from McKinney, had never shot a firearm before.
“My husband encouraged me to go on in because I never shot before, and I wasn’t comfortable around guns,” said Stack.
Stack got to learn about gun safety and how to handle firearms properly.
“I did something out of my comfort zone and really enjoyed it,” she said.
Traci Rodney also attended the event.
“I’m a shooter and I like shooting,” said Rodney.
Rodney said she wanted to meet and learn from the ladies behind “Shoot Like A Girl”.
“I’m at a male dominated store, but yet I’m able to talk with the women and feel comfortable asking questions and getting familiar with guns,” she said.
All of the teachers on Saturday were female and NRA certified instructors.
The “Shoot Like A Girl” mobile range will be open Sunday from 10am-4pm at Bass Pro Shops in Grapevine, Texas.