Record Warm and Dry September

We’re about to wrap up what has been a record-setting month of September in North Texas. For most of the month, upper-level high pressure has kept us dry and hot.

Typically, we see that ridge of high pressure begin to break down this time of year. This year, that ridge simply wouldn’t release its grip on our area. The result is a slew of records for both temperatures and rainfall… or in this case, lack of rainfall.

As we turn the page to October, the hot air will stick around for a few more days before we finally see a couple cold fronts to begin a welcome downward trend in temperatures and an uptick in the opportunity for some showers and storms.

Yes, it will finally start to feel like fall in October. But it will most likely take until the second week of October for us to truly get that feeling of fall.

