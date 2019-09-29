Record Warm and Dry September - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Record Warm and Dry September

By Brian James

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Record Warm and Dry September

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    We’re about to wrap up what has been a record-setting month of September in North Texas. For most of the month, upper-level high pressure has kept us dry and hot.

    Typically, we see that ridge of high pressure begin to break down this time of year. This year, that ridge simply wouldn’t release its grip on our area. The result is a slew of records for both temperatures and rainfall… or in this case, lack of rainfall.

    As we turn the page to October, the hot air will stick around for a few more days before we finally see a couple cold fronts to begin a welcome downward trend in temperatures and an uptick in the opportunity for some showers and storms.

    Yes, it will finally start to feel like fall in October. But it will most likely take until the second week of October for us to truly get that feeling of fall.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices