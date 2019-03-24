High school students interested in a career in videogame or technology fields have the chance to win a $1,500 scholarship.

The National Videogame Museum (NVM), based in Frisco, will award four scholarships for the 2019 school year.

To be eligible, students must be enrolling in a four-year college or university starting fall 2019.

Students may apply for one or more of the four scholarships.

The awards are as follows, according to NVM’s website:

Frisco, Texas resident: Frisco is home to the National Videogame Museum, and the museum would like to award one applicant within Frisco city limits.

Texas Resident: Applicants must be a current resident of the state of Texas. Texas residents attending out-of-state colleges will be considered in this category.

Texas Resident – Title 1 School Graduate: Applicants must be a current resident of the state of Texas, must be graduating from state of Texas designated Title 1 school and have a household income of $50,000 or less.

Women in Technology: Videogame design and technology fields have traditionally been male-dominated. In an effort to bring more diversity to these fields, this scholarship will be awarded to the most qualified female applicant. It is open to female students across the U.S.

Students must apply by April 1. Applications can be found here.