North Texas Holiday Travelers Stranded at Airports

Hundreds of families are stuck at Dallas-Fort Worth International and Dallas Love Field airports. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Severe weather across the country has led to massive flight delays and cancellations for travelers arriving and departing from North Texas.

As of writing, there have been 308 cancellations and 132 delays out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Thursday. Travelers at Dallas Love Field have faced 67 delays and 9 cancellations so far.

Some families we spoke with say they have been stranded for more than 24 hours.

“We’ve been at this since 5 yesterday morning,” said one father of three.

Maggie Lucas and her daughter thought there were going to beat the crowd, but no luck. "It is exactly what we saw in the news,” Lucas said. "This is the priority line and it looks like another hour maybe — maybe. I can’t tell. We’re going to have to make the most of it."

Before heading to the airport check with your airline to get details on your flight status.