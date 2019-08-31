How Texas Stands Ready to Help in Hurricane Dorian Response

World Vision, a Christian based humanitarian aid organization, is prepared to help people hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian. (Published Friday, Aug. 30, 2019)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday how the Lone Star State will help Florida in the emergency response to Hurricane Dorian, which threatens the U.S. Southeast coastline with strong winds, life-threatening storm surge and widespread damage.

The Category 4 hurricane is forecast to possibly spare Florida a direct hit, though winds as high as 145 mph are expected to lash the state early this week.

According to a news release, Texas is sending Texas Task Force 1's Type III task force, which will provide 45 personnel and specialized equipment — flood and swift water rescue boats — to help first responders in Florida.

"Texas offers its full support to the state of Florida, and we remain at the ready to offer additional assistance as needed," Abbott stated in the release. "I am grateful to our first responders who have stepped up to assist Floridians in their time of need, and I ask that all Texans pray for all those in the path of this storm."

Texas Task Force 1 also has six additional flood rescue squads on standby. The plan includes 50 personnel trained in water rescues from cities across the state who will use 12 rescue boats and other water rescue equipment.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens are also on standby to help with water rescue efforts.

Texas' Dorian emergency plan was in response to a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the release said.

An image from early Saturday shows the projected trajectory of Hurricane Dorian.

In North Texas, humanitarian and aid organizations prepared to do their part in providing help to those affected by the storm. The Texas Baptist Men on Friday had trucks and trailers prepared to roll out to Florida, with about 200 volunteers ready to help. Meanwhile, World Vision prepared resources such as air mattresses, hygiene products and other supplies.

Oncor Electric Delivery sent more than 100 employees and contractors from North Texas to Florida on Friday. Their team left for the Tampa area, where they'll stage until the storm passes.

As of Saturday, forecasters expect Dorian to hover along Florida's east coast Tuesday and Wednesday before heading north.