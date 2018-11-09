Every year, NBC 5 teams up with toy expert Laurie Schacht to find out which toys are likely to fly off the shelves during the holiday season.

If your kids has been begging for a pet this year, some of the hottest toys this year may help you hold them off, at least for a little while.

Rescue Runts (KD Kids)

Rescue Runts need a home to call their own! The super soft plush puppies show up on your doorstep with matted fur, dirty paws, boo boos and fleas

Care for your Rescue Runt using the included grooming kit!

Use the tweezers to pluck out “fleas”

Wipe their tears away and clean their dirty paws with the towel

Brush their messy fur with the brush

Remove their bandages, perk up their ears and make them smile to complete the transformation from ragged runt into perfect pet!

Write their name on the collar and adoption certificate to make the adoption official

Rescue Runts’ messy fur, downturned ears, dirty paws, and bandages can be restored for repeat animal rescue play

Ages 3+

MSRP $19.99

Available at Walmart

FurReal Ricky (Hasbro)

Kids can help this clever pup to do fun tricks, from flipping his bone, to shaking “paws,” and even shuffling eagerly for more!

Feed him treats to reward him for his tricks, or pet his back for a job well done, but be careful…he might need a bathroom break!

This adorable pup responds to sound and touch with over 100 sound and motion combinations and features sensors on his cheeks, nose, mouth, paw, and back making interactions with this talented pup awesome!

Includes a bone accessory, 18 doggie treats, and a treat pouch.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $129.99

Available: major retailers, HasbroToyShop.com

Grumblies (Skyrocket)

Erupting from the Earth’s core, watery caves and fiery pits come Grumblies – be careful, don’t make them meltdown!

If you push them too far by poking, shaking and flipping them on their heads they’ll go into a rumbling seismic meltdown and only you can calm them down!

Each Grumblie has over 40 sounds and reactions.

The line comes with 4 unique themes with different designs, sounds and vibrations,

Including Tremor, Scorch, Bolt and Hydro.

Age: 3+

MSRP $19.99

Paw Patrol 6V Plush Ride-On (Dynacraft)

Available as Chase, Marshall, or Skye character.

Made of soft plush material and makes sound effects.

Pup house included.

Reaches a 2.5 MPH max speed and has a 6 volt battery and charger included.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $149

Available: Walmart, Dynacraftwheels.com

Fingerlings Hugs (WowWee)

Meet Fingerlings Hugs—they’re softies when it comes to affection! Their long arms are perfect for big hugs and these cuddle monkeys never want to let you go!

Swing them, tickle them, rock them, and turn them upside down for different reactions.

Give them a quick kiss or a long smooch and they'll kiss you back the same way!

Record something and hear them repeat it back in funny ways.

Available in Bella (Pink) and Boris (Blue)

Ages: 2+

MSRP: $29.99 each

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s

Feisty Pets 4-Inch Feature Figure Assortment (Jazwares)

Collectible range of 4-inch Feisty Pets with working articulation.

They go from cute to scary with a push of the head and come with their own names and personalities.

They’re cute and sweet, but they’re feisty!

4-inch collectible animal figure

Unique, interactive design

Press the top of the head to change expression from cute to fur-ociously funny

Eyes rotate & arms swivel up together when head is pushed down

Age: 6+

MSRP: $8.99

Available: Amazon, Game Stop

