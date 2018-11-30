The Hottest Toys for Tweens & Teens

Every year, NBC 5 teams up with toy expert Laurie Schacht to find out which toys are likely to fly off the shelves during the holiday season. This time we're looking at toys for tweens and teens.
Fast and Furious 8 Elite Off Road Radio Control Car - Dom' s Ice Charger (Jada Toys)
- Use the included pistol grip controller to experience Radio Control like never before by taking this Elite Off Road vehicle to speeds over 10 miles per hour on land or dirt!
- Working LED head, tail, and undercarriage lights.
- Rechargeable 12.8 Volt Lithium Ion battery for quick charging and superior performance on and off road.
- 25 minutes of adrenaline pumping action per charge.
- Hobby grade differential gear for superior tuning.
- Age: 8+
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Amazon, Walmart
Fizzy Gloop (Horizon Group)
- Turn fizzing reactions into SLIMYGLOOP! Create an over the top explosion of foam and bubbles, then scoop up and work the foam to make it into SLIMYGLOOP!
- Explore a simple, safe and fun chemical reaction then twist, stretch, and play with SLIMYGLOOP brand slime.
- Available in a variety of fun and exciting themes including: Unicorn, Confetti, Holographic & more!
- Age: 6+
- MSRP: $5.00
- Available: 5 Below, Walmart, Target, Michael’s, Barnes & Noble, Walmart
RespondsThe Hottest Toys: Getting Gross
KiiPix (TOMY)
- KiiPix is an affordable instant film printer that lets you take your favorite smartphone photos and turn them into hard-copy keepsakes!
- KiiPix requires no special app or battery. Simply place the smartphone on the instant film printer and print your favorite photos right from your phone.
- KiiPix lets you create vintage-inspired printed photos to share special moments with family and friends or to frame and display - transporting your treasured images from the digital world into the physical.
- Available in three colors: pink, blue or black.
- Film sold separately.
- Age: 13+
- MSRP: $39.99
- Available: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, Paper Source, Scheels, TOMY.com
RespondsThe Hottest Toys: Pet-A-Palooza
Shock Box
- Introducing Shock Box, an all-new electronic reaction game from Zing that challenges focus, reaction, and speed. The objective: once the light turns from red to green, be the quickest to hit your controller button – or else you’ll be shocked!
- To start, each player takes hold of a controller. Push the start button on the base to activate suspenseful Shock Box music and a red blinking light. When the red light turns green, press the button your controller as quickly as possible.
- If you’re not the first to hit the button, you’ll know it! Players will feel a thrilling shock, zapping them right out of the game! If you’re quick enough to hit the button before the other players, you’re safe - for this round at least.
- If you’re looking to feel a bit more “electrified,” turn each round up a notch. Shock Box has variable shock control with two different levels of intensity and four game modes, making each round a more shocking surprise.
- Record your favorite moments of shock and share it on social media using #ShockBoxChallenge.
- Age: 14+
- MSRP: $29.99
- Available: Amazon, zing.store
Lego Creator Pirate Roller Coaster
- Hold tight and prepare to scream as you set out on a Lego Creator three-in-one Pirate Roller Coaster adventure.
- Set features a functional roller coaster with pirate-themed props, including a sunken galleon, skull archway, palm tree, and an octopus.
- The working carriages are shark-themed and the ride's main drop has a water splash feature and a cannon that fires water elements.
- Other features include a ticket booth and a balloon stand.
- This set can be rebuilt for further Lego fairground adventures aboard The Skull Ride or The Ship Ride.
- Comes with four minifigures ready for the fun of the fairground, plus a skeleton figure.
- Age: 9+
- MSRP: $89.99
- Available: Target, shop.lego.com, Amazon
Toilet Paper Blaster Skid Shot 30 (Jakks Pacific)
- Uses real toilet paper.
- Blasts up to 30 feet!
- Easy to use: load the toilet paper; add water, lock & load. Fire!
- Includes a single blaster.
- Age: 8+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target