The Heat is Here, Stay Safe This Summer

Temperatures will continue to soar across North Texas Thursday into the coming weekend with the hottest day likely happening on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will range between 98 to 105 degrees, with heat indices between 103 and 108 degrees.

This kind of hot weather can lead to problems, so it’s important to respect the heat. Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, dress in lightweight and light-colored clothing, reduce time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and close the blinds during the day.

Also, don’t forget to help the elderly, kids and pets stay cool.

Know the Signs

Heat stroke is more serious and common symptoms include a throbbing headache, no sweating, red, hot or dry skin, nausea and vomiting. If you or someone around you exhibits any combination of these signs, call 911 immediately.

Know the Difference between Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning

Heat Advisory: Issued when the maximum heat index temperatures are expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and nighttime temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warning: Issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. When the maximum heat index is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.

A weak cold front will cool things back down into the low to mid-90s Sunday into next Tuesday. The forecast however, beyond Tuesday shows no relief with more triple-digit heat expected by next Wednesday.



Latest Video Forecast