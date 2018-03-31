The Frisco Star Celebrates New 'Entertainment District'

Most people go to the Frisco Star for the Cowboys, but as the area branches out into retail and dining, it's becoming a place for entrepreneurs. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Frisco Star celebrated the grand opening of their new ‘entertainment district’ this weekend with a lineup of live entertainment and events.

Among them, was an outdoor Easter celebration hosted by Prestonwood Baptist Church and led in part by Tony Romo.

Increasingly, the Frisco Star hopes to become a place for not just Cowboys’ fans but shoppers and foodies looking for places to stop.

“We get a lot of families that came here and are like oh, I left my kids and my husband and I’d rather shop in here, “ said Lola Rogers.

Rogers is the owner of “Blue Jean Baby,” a boutique woman’s clothing store at The Star and one of the only small businesses. She hopes as more people come for shopping and dining her business will also benefit.

“It’s a destination,” said Rogers.

The Frisco Star still has open shop space but hopes to add another half dozen restaurants and retailers in the next year.



