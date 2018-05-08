The Fight for Paid Sick Leave in Dallas Heats Up

The clock is ticking for organizers working to ensure every employee within the city of Dallas receives paid sick leave. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Before residents can vote on the ordinance, a petition has to be turned into city leaders. Gathering thousands of signatures is not the only obstacle.

Recently, a similar “paid sick leave” ordinance was passed in Austin, but it is now receiving a lot of pushback.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined several organizations in a lawsuit challenging the paid sick leave ordinance. He stated the ordinance “is an attempt to unlawfully and inappropriately usurp the authority of the state lawmakers chosen by Texas voters.”

Advocates for the ordinance are pushing to protect men and women in the construction, hospitality, and food and service industries.

“This is not going to deter us,” said Diana Ramirez who is a member of Working Texans For Paid Sick Time.

Ramirez and dozens of other volunteers have been going to door to door, talking to business owners and residents of Dallas talking to them about the proposed ordinance.

“Immediately they’re like, ‘yes this is something that I want. This is something that I need. This should be a standard,’" Ramirez said. "Paxton is fighting basically telling Texan workers that they cannot stay home if they get sick, and that they have to go to work sick. It makes me want to do this even more and show them that this is actually what voters want."

All signatures have to be collected and turned in by June 11th.