The Fiery End When I Interviewed President George H.W. Bush

It was a big assignment, a chance to sit down with former President George H.W. Bush at his library in College Station.

At the time, more than a decade ago, I was a political reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The early morning interview had just started when my cell phone buzzed, a call I certainly would not have taken except for one thing ... It was coming from my house in Fort Worth, a house that should have been empty, with my wife teaching, my youngest son in school, and my oldest son, I thought, away at college.

"Excuse me Mr. President, let me just make sure everything is OK at home," I remember saying.

It was my oldest son, who had unexpectedly returned from college the night before.

"Dad," he said, remarkably calm, "the house is on fire."

"What?!" I blurted, likely startling the 41st president of the United States, who I remember asking, "Is everything OK?"

Ignoring the presidential question, at least for the moment, I told my son to get the dog, the cat and himself out of the house, fast, then call the fire department.

Bush seemed genuinely concerned for my family’s welfare. He asked if there was anything he could do to help.

It turned out to be an electrical fire, more smoke than flame.

But with Bush’s schedule, and questions still unanswered on what was going on at home, my interview with the former president never continued.

I never wrote a word.

But I won’t forget the experience, or the former president’s quick offer to help when I thought my house was burning down.