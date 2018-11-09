The Episcopal School of Dallas Third Graders Collect 3,000 Items To Feed Hungry

Third-grade students at The Episcopal School of Dallas have been practicing their math skills this semester while learning about hunger in the community. One in four children in Dallas are food insecure, lacking consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life, Friday, November 9, 2018.

The elementary-age students recently took a field trip to Tom Thumb where each student had the opportunity to shop for a family of four with only $11.62.

The students saw firsthand the challenges to feed a family on a tight budget. They were then asked to provide solutions to the problem.

The third-grade classes at ESD collected more than 3,000 items that filled more than 400 bags and delivered them to North Dallas Shared Ministries on Friday. The students personally delivered the food and stocked the shelves for the organization.