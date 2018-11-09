The Episcopal School of Dallas Third Graders Collect 3,000 Items To Feed Hungry - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

The Episcopal School of Dallas Third Graders Collect 3,000 Items To Feed Hungry

By Meredith Land

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Episcopal School of Dallas Third Graders Collect 3,000 Items To Feed Hungry
    NBC 5 News
    Third-grade students at The Episcopal School of Dallas have been practicing their math skills this semester while learning about hunger in the community. One in four children in Dallas are food insecure, lacking consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life, Friday, November 9, 2018.

    Third-grade students at The Episcopal School of Dallas have been practicing their math skills this semester while learning about hunger in the community.

    One in four children in Dallas are food insecure, lacking consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

    The elementary-age students recently took a field trip to Tom Thumb where each student had the opportunity to shop for a family of four with only $11.62.

    The students saw firsthand the challenges to feed a family on a tight budget. They were then asked to provide solutions to the problem.

    Gallery: The Episcopal School of Dallas Third Graders Collect 3,000 Items To Feed Hungry

    Gallery: The Episcopal School of Dallas Third Graders Collect 3,000 Items To Feed Hungry
    NBC 5 News

    The third-grade classes at ESD collected more than 3,000 items that filled more than 400 bags and delivered them to North Dallas Shared Ministries on Friday. The students personally delivered the food and stocked the shelves for the organization.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices