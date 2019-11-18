The Dallas Morning News' Cheryl Hall discusses the 11th edition of The Dallas Morning News ' Top 100 Places to Work magazine, which honors the latest treasure trove of employers who care enough to offer the very best.

For the 11th year, The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work magazine honors the latest treasure trove of employers who care enough to offer the very best.

These companies are setting new standards in the hopes of attracting and maintaining coveted talent in a competitive labor pool.

The 2019 list includes companies in financial services, construction, real estate, health care and hospitality. And, yes, a lot of tech firms make the grade.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.