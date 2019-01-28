A new "Clean Curb" approach was unveiled to Dallas City Council members Monday to try to increase neighborhood cleanliness and improve collection timeliness for the city's Bulk and Brush Collection Program.

The once-a-month program would set a new limit of 20 cubic yards of materials to be picked up, which is roughly the size of 32 standard clothing dryers. One month a year, residents would be allowed to set out oversized items, when up to 40 cubic yards of material could be collected.

All waste would have to be bagged or contained. If a resident's trash was over the limit or not properly contained, they would be billed.

The goal of a three to four month "soft launch" would be to decrease annual collection volumes by 20,000 to 30,000 tons, according to the city of Dallas.

The city's current program costs more than $22 million annually. A future vote will be taken on this program.