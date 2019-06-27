'The Biggest Loser' Casting Call - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
'The Biggest Loser' Casting Call

A casting team for the weight loss competition show is coming to Dallas this weekend

By Kendall Jarboe

Published 56 minutes ago

    Casting for a rebooted version of "The Biggest Loser" will take place in Dallas this Saturday, June 29. The casting team is looking for the newest group of contestants to start their weight loss journey.

    The open casting call will be held at Gilley’s Dallas on 1135 South Lamar Street this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. An online application must be completed prior to attending.

    "The Biggest Loser" is on a nationwide search in hopes of featuring individuals who need to lose 90 or more pounds on the new season. Those wishing to be considered for the show but cannot attend the casting call are still encouraged to apply.

    The revitalized show will feature a new team of experts determined to improve America’s lifespans and waistlines, according to a press release. The series will feature men and women competing to lose weight and improve their overall wellbeing. The show airs on USA Network next year.

