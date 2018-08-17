The Best Sunburn Remedies That You May Already Have at Home

Even if you use sunscreen, you may still get a sunburn. Before you head out to the drugstore, look around your house -- you may find some really effective products to help treat the burn. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Sunburn Remedies May Already Be in Your Home

Soaking up the sun is one of the joys of summer, but it can lead to pain if you get sun burnt.

For tips on getting relief, Brian Underwood, the beauty director at O, the Oprah Magazine, shares his secrets.

"The first thing is to peer inside your medicine cabinet," he said. "What you want to look for a is a 1 percent hydrocortisone cream and what hydrocortisone does is, its an anti-inflammatory is in the same way that it takes the redness and swelling out of a bug bite or a minor kitchen burn, it can do the same thing for a sunburn."

Also, take a walk around your kitchen. Check the cabinets for hidden gems.

"There's the sort of cooling effect of the cucumber which is gonna feel great. It also has anti-inflammatory properties," he said.

Plano dermatologist Dornechia Carter said cucumbers are cooling to the skin, but may work better on your face.

But if you insist on going to your local pharmacy, there are plenty of options.

The products for after-sun care have come a long way from that green sort of goop that you would buy at the drug store.

"The Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration after Sun Ultra Hydrating lotion contains aloe and its from Hawaiian Tropic and it also has that amazing smell which we love," Underwood said.

He also said Goddess Garden is a great natural brand that makes an aloe spray.

"Bioderma Photoderm After Sun and the Avene Thermal Spring Water are also great," Underwood explained. "The Avene product is infused with spring water which has a lot of great minerals that help to re-balance your skin. And what I love about these products is that they’re very luxurious feeling, so you feel like you’re doing something nice for yourself, while also helping to heal your skin."

Underwood also suggests using plain yogurt on your skin for at least ten minutes.

We asked Dr. Carter about this and she says dairy products tend to be good for soothing heat. She also says oatmeal should also be added to the list. It’s great for inflammation and readily available in people’s pantries.

But Dr. Carter believes the best thing to help you is time. Sunburned skin is essentially dead, and you have to wait for a new layer to grow. And of course, prevention is your best defense.