The American Red Cross DFW, Now Recruiting for Volunteers

The American Red Cross North Texas Is Now Recruting Volunteers for "Sound the Alarm'

The American Red Cross North Texas is now recruiting volunteers for a nationwide effort called "Sound the Alarm. Save a Life" to provide free smoke alarm installations and home fire safety education from April 27-May 12, 2019. Hundreds of volunteers will be recruited from fire departments, companies and community groups.

More than 2,000 smoke alarms will be installed in the DFW area alone as part of the second annual nationwide effort in which 35,000 volunteers will install 100,000 free alarms in 100 cities.

Sound the Alarm is part of the ongoing Red Cross Home Fire Campaign in which Red Cross volunteers and partners canvass high-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create escape plans.

Seven people die in home fires every day, mostly due to non-working smoke alarms. Last year alone, the Red Cross North Texas installed nearly 9,000 free smoke alarms and saved four lives as a result of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign's efforts.

Visit www.soundthealarm.org/dfw to learn more about volunteering for the event, help families prepare, respond and recover from home fires.