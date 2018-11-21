Thanksgiving Homecomings, Hugs Abound at DFW Airport

The international arrivals area at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was a hot spot for long overdue Thanksgiving homecomings in advance of the holiday. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

This week will be full of hugs and reunions over Thanksgiving meals -- but plenty of those will happen at DFW Airport, too.

Our cameras were there as families reunited in precious moments long overdue. For many that meant cross-country travel and cross-continent travel.

Marie Humphrey grabbed her brightly-colored, toucan-printed luggage off baggage claim. She arrived from Tampa, Florida.

“These are what I take to the Bahamas all the time,” Humphrey said.

She hasn’t seen her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids in 10 months.

“I’m excited to see them. I haven’t seen them in a while,” she said. “It’s hard being that distant, but we’re going to see them and I’m going to spend Thanksgiving with them."

The international arrivals area of DFW Airport is all about the eyes scanning the crowd for that one familiar face.

For Daniela Da Silva it’s one she’s not laid eyes on since 2014. Her mother Madeline came to DFW Airport off a 27-hour flight from South Africa. Daniela has been studying in Texas for 4 1/2 years.

“I just want to hug her the whole time,” Daniela said. “I’m in shock at the moment. But it is amazing.”