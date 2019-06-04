Texas Woman's University Graduate Conquers Mount Everest

A Texas Woman's University graduate has conquered Mount Everest.

Roxanne Vogel summited Everest in just two weeks.

Most climbers take two months, if they even make it to the top.

Vogel reached the peak on the same day as this now-infamous photo was taken on the mountain's south slope -- showing backups on the final stretch.

11 Climbers Died On Mount Everest This Season

Colorado lawyer Chris Kulish, 62, became the second American to have died on Mount Everest in the last 10 days. Veteran climbers blame the deaths on overcrowding due to the Nepalese government selling too many permits. The government blames the bottleneck near Everest’s peak on bad weather. (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

"It was really heart-breaking when I found out what had happened," Vogel said. "You know, I just feel so badly for the families and just all of the climbers who got stuck in that mess that day."

She was the only climber that day summiting from the other side of the mountain.

"I chose the north through Tibet, China because it is less crowded and therefore I think a little safer," said Vogel.

Vogel says she wasn't sure she would reach the top of the peak, because of the limited number of permits.

"In China, Tibet, they're actually cracking down on the number of permits, I was worried I wasn't going to get one," she said. They cut the number of permits they're issuing by 30 percent this year on the north side, and so maybe that's something they should consider on the south, limiting the number of permits."

Vogel has now scaled the highest peaks in six of the seven continents.

Virginia Beach Shooting Reignites Debate Over Gun Laws

Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach is reigniting debate over gun laws. Twelve people were killed when a city employee opened fire in a government building. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that more laws aren't the solution. Presidential candidates, however, are calling for action. (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

Her next quest will take her to Antarctica.

She got her masters from TWU in 2017 and now lives in San Francisco.