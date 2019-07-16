Seguin Police arrested Delissa Crayton July 10, 2019, for causing injury to a child after they were discovered to be living with the skeletal remains of her mother who died three years prior.

Delissa Crayton, 47, was arrested in Seguin, located about 40 miles east of San Antonio.

The skeletal remains of Crayton's mother, Jacqueline Crayton, were found on July 7 in a residence located on the 900 block of Anderson Street, police said.

The final identification of the remains has not been confirmed.

Jacqueline Crayton had shared a two-bedroom home with her daughter and granddaughter. Police said they believed Crayton, around 71 years old at the time, had a fall that was not life threatening in 2016.

Police said Delissa Crayton failed to provide adequate aid, and Jaqueline Crayton died days later while lying on the floor.

For the next three years, Delissa Crayton shared one of the rooms with her daughter, who was under the age of 15, and kept the skeletal remains of her mother in the other room, according to police.

Delissa Crayton faces two to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

She is currently held at Guadalupe County Jail on a $200,000 bond. The child is with family members.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

